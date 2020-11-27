Syngenta Flowers Strengthens Leadership Team

GILROY, Calif. USA – Syngenta Flowers, LLC, announces the appointment of Chad Underwood as Head of Sales North America.

Chad brings a tremendous amount of industry knowledge and experience in various business roles with breeders, brokers, growers, and retailers for over 20 years. As Head of Sales, Chad will lead our commercial sales team and play a pivotal role in building on the strategic relationships with brokers and growers in the North American market. Chad remains part of the leadership team in North America and will also become part of the global leadership team.

Chad is excited about this new challenge: “Since joining Syngenta Flowers in 2014, I have been consistently impressed with both the depth of our product portfolio and the quality of our team of sales professionals. We want to continue the momentum created with our channel partners, and I look forward to getting to work alongside the team developing strategies that aim for our customers to succeed.”

Mark Schermer, Head of Flowers, is very pleased with the appointment. “Our recent leadership changes in the Syngenta Flowers organization are bringing us closer to our customers and allowing us to respond to their needs even faster than before. We have a clear regional focus, but we want to create more regional influence globally. Creating the position of Head of Sales North America was important in this new setup, and the appointment of Chad shows that we prioritize our team’s talent and promote from within our organization. That is a result of our continuous investment in the development of our people.”

