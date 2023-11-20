Teleflora Launches New Holiday Ad Campaign in Partnership with Make-A-Wish

LOS ANGELES – Teleflora®, the world’s leading floral delivery service, is empowering America to experience the joy of giving this holiday season through its partnership with Make-A-Wish. Launching today, Teleflora’s new ad, “A Holiday Wish,” is a reminder that the smallest gesture can mean the world to someone. More than 4,000 children will receive a devastating diagnosis this holiday season. Through the partnership, Teleflora will empower America to help donate $250,000 to Make-A-Wish and support its mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.*

“A Holiday Wish” follows a little girl, gloomily spending the holidays in the hospital. When a noise in the hallway catches her attention, she goes to investigate and, to her amazement, she finds a nurse sorting presents, whom she believes to be Santa himself. He tells her to close her eyes, and in that moment, the hospital corridor magically transforms with Christmas lights beaming down the hallway – bringing joy to the little girl and all the fellow children in the hospital. As quickly as she saw him, her hero seems to have disappeared, and she joyfully returns to her room. The nurse returns and finds a Teleflora holiday bouquet on the desk with a note from the girl’s parents, saying, “Thank you for being there for our daughter.”

While the holiday season is a time when people embrace the spirit of generosity and selflessness by offering gifts or supporting charitable causes, the 2023 Better Business Bureau’s Give.org Special Donor Trust Report found that more than one third (35%) of people who stopped donating to charities over the past five years revealed that they could not afford to give. To offer Americans the opportunity to give, Teleflora is empowering consumers to make wishes come true through three simple ways – ordering a festive bouquet, joining the #WishOutLoud social media movement, or participating in its Wish Tree activation, all of which directly result in helping grant wishes for children this holiday season.

“At Teleflora, we believe in the power of humanity and its potential to deliver hope and drive change,” said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. “While families across America prepare for holiday celebrations this year, thousands of children will receive a critical diagnosis. With this campaign, wishes are the currency to help deliver life-changing holiday moments. Through a simple gesture, everyone can join us in delivering hope and healing to wish children and their families in an engaging and accessible way.”

In the spirit of granting wishes, Teleflora is spurring a movement and encouraging America to #WishOutLoud now through December 31. There are three ways to get involved:

Teleflora will donate 15% of the purchase price from all sales of its Send A Hug® North Pole Penguin Bouquet and Send A Hug® Warm Wisher Tree to Make-A-Wish.* Join the Social Movement: Anyone can share their holiday wish on Instagram or Facebook on a @Teleflora #WishOutLoud post. For each comment, Teleflora will donate $5. For each new post created sharing a wish with #WishOutLoud, Teleflora will donate $10, up to $250,000.*

Anyone can share their holiday wish on Instagram or Facebook on a @Teleflora #WishOutLoud post. For each comment, Teleflora will donate $5. For each new post created sharing a wish with #WishOutLoud, Teleflora will donate $10, up to $250,000.* Join Teleflora In Person: Shoppers can add their holiday wishes to the Teleflora Wish Tree at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3. Each wish will contribute $5 toward the total campaign donation of $250,000, and will be doubled if shared on social media using #WishOutLoud.*

“A child’s joy is a light of hope for all of us, especially during the holiday season,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “For children with critical illnesses, a wish can create a turning point in their treatment and recovery, making a meaningful impact in their lives and the lives of their families. We’re grateful to Teleflora for helping us deliver more hope to communities nationwide.”

“A Holiday Wish” is an extension of Teleflora’s overarching “Love Out Loud” brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. The ad will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on connected TV, digital, and mobile. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency.

To share the holiday spirit with friends and family afar, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora’s best-selling holiday lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

Teleflora’s new holiday bouquet lineup includes:

Teleflora’s Send A Hug® North Pole Penguin (Starting at $54.99) – This adorable penguin mug will warm hearts now when filled with flowers, and later when filled with hot cocoa. Additionally, now through December 31, 15% of the purchase price from bouquet sales will directly help grant children’s wishes with Make-A-Wish.*

– This adorable penguin mug will warm hearts now when filled with flowers, and later when filled with hot cocoa. Additionally, now through December 31, 15% of the purchase price from bouquet sales will directly help grant children’s wishes with Make-A-Wish.* Teleflora’s Cardinal Cheer (Starting at $59.99) – This stunning winter wonderland features a charming cube vase that doubles as a votive candleholder afterwards.

– This stunning winter wonderland features a charming cube vase that doubles as a votive candleholder afterwards. Teleflora’s Twinkling Stars (Starting at $64.99) – Shining bright this holiday season, this ceramic keepsake jar with sparkly stars dazzles with fresh flowers. It’s great for holding candy or other holiday items afterwards.

– Shining bright this holiday season, this ceramic keepsake jar with sparkly stars dazzles with fresh flowers. It’s great for holding candy or other holiday items afterwards. Teleflora’s Snow What Fun (Starting at $69.99) – Sleigh all day with this vintage-inspired metal sleigh filled with festive flowers for holiday home décor or corporate holiday parties.

– Sleigh all day with this vintage-inspired metal sleigh filled with festive flowers for holiday home décor or corporate holiday parties. Teleflora’s Classic Cardinal (Starting at $74.99) – Classic meets modern with this charming stoneware serving bowl – adorned with a sweet, nostalgic cardinal – that can store and serve food.

– Classic meets modern with this charming stoneware serving bowl – adorned with a sweet, nostalgic cardinal – that can store and serve food. Thomas Kinkade’s Sweet Sounds Of Christmas (Starting at $94.99) – This festive Thomas Kinkade gazebo with cheery Christmas carolers is guaranteed to warm hearts and spread holiday cheer.

To learn more about the campaign and ways to join in on making wishes come true this holiday season, visit teleflora.com/wish.

*Total campaign donation to Make-A-Wish will be a maximum of $250,000.

