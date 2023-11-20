Celebrating Ernest Danziger’s 100th Birthday

‘IMAGINE MORE’ is much more than a slogan, as the Danziger’s founder, Ernest Danziger, celebrates his 100 birthday!

2023 is a special year for Danziger, celebrating 70 years as a company alongside the celebration of the founder, Ernest Danziger’s 100-year birthday on November 16th.

With enthusiasm for flowers, appreciation for beauty, and everything in between, Ernest and Zehava Danziger founded their company in the early 1950s. At that time, they could not have imagined that in 2023 Danziger would produce and sell more than 750 million plants and cuttings worldwide, adding color and happiness to many places in the world.

In the fast-paced world of business and innovation, few individuals leave a mark as indelible as Ernest Danziger has on the floriculture industry. As we reflect on a century of a life well lived, we celebrate a hard-working and creative leader who is blessed with unwavering optimism. Together with his wife, Zahava Danziger, they have built an enduring legacy with their own hands.

Born a century ago, Ernest’s journey commenced on the seat of a tractor, cultivating fields and dreams alike. From these humble beginnings, he sowed the seeds that would grow into a thriving company, a testament to his unwavering determination and the belief that “in work, you will find peace.”

What sets Ernest apart is his ability to think outside the box. He is a true innovator, turning challenges into opportunities and setting the stage for the success of his team. His life story is a testament to the power of creativity and the importance of embracing unconventional paths in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

Besides his entrepreneurial success, Ernest and the Danziger family are well known for their long-lasting partnerships with customers. Ernest was the first to understand that collaboration is not just a business strategy but also a powerful force that could turn aspirations into reality. His life story is a testament to the power of collaboration in building thriving enterprises. This essence is still at the heart of the company and is one of the strongest values of the business.

Now, even at the remarkable age of 100, Ernest is a great ping-pong player, an amazing testimonial for his agility and resilience in both his personal and the professional lives. “It is never as bad as it looks,” he always reassures everyone, even in challenging times like the past month in Israel. “We’ve been through so many challenges together over the years, and we know we have a strong and resilient team, a great country and loyal partners that have become our global friends, and this is all we need in order to overcome any obstacle,” said Ernest at his 100-birthday party.

It is in this same spirit that Micha and Gaby Danziger, his sons, have run the company for the past 47 years, joined by Ori Danziger, the third generation, 12 years ago. Together they continue to build bridges, forge partnerships, and navigate the future with the unwavering belief that with a spark of innovation, passion and dreaming big, we can achieve everything.