Terra Nova Nurseries Announces Key Management Promotions

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a world leader in plant breeding and genetics, today announced the promotions of Rebecca Orr to marketing manager and Chris Park to research and development administration and contracts manager.

Orr joined Terra Nova Nurseries in May 2017 as a customer service representative. She will retain her current role as a key account representative in the sales department and her position as trials manager, in which she plans, places and supervises all new plants in trial gardens across the United States. Orr is a member of the company’s licensing team, where she works with licensees to introduce, trial and grow plants bred by Terra Nova Nurseries.

In Orr’s new role, she will work as part of the company’s key management team to coordinate the flow of Terra Nova Nurseries’ new and existing plants to the market. She will be responsible for all branded promotional materials and strategic marketing acuities, such as the company’s annual catalog, product profiles, trade shows, show and trial plants, webpages, social media, and working with Terra Nova’s public relations firm. The new position will allow her to further support and provide marketing assistance to the company’s licensees, distributors and grower-customers.

Park joined Terra Nova Nurseries in November 2009 as shipping and logistics manager and has since held positions of increasing levels of responsibility. She will continue her roles involving contracts and licensing management, royalty administration and photography support.

Park’s position includes gathering and cataloging pictures taken by the company’s photography team. She facilitates new and evolving photography by working with her key management colleagues and other personnel to create and design plantings and landscape layouts, using trial and show plants.

In addition to her existing scope, Park will now add research and development administration to her responsibilities. She will be responsible for data collection, data systems and information flow, which will be used internally by the company to bring plants into production. Park will use the skills she honed from organizing and automating Terra Nova’s contracts and licensing management to organize and automate the company’s research and development data collection and distribution.

“I am very proud to announce the promotions of two dedicated and driven Terra Nova managers, Rebecca Orr and Chris Park,” said Ken Brown, managing owner of Terra Nova Nurseries. “Rebecca and Chris have achieved great results in their respective roles at Terra Nova Nurseries. Both have been instrumental in our growth and success, and I look forward to all they will accomplish in their new positions.”

For more information about Terra Nova Nurseries, visit www.terranovanurseries.com.