Unprecedented Shortage of Flower Bulbs in Netherlands Due to Weather Conditions

De Vroomen is pleased to update you on recent developments in the flower bulb market. The 2024 harvest season has unfortunately brought significant challenges due to extreme weather conditions in the Netherlands, resulting in a substantial decline in flower bulb production, particularly tulip bulbs.

Extreme Weather Conditions and Harvest Issues

In the Netherlands, the fall of 2023 saw unusually high rainfall, causing many flower bulbs to be planted late. This led to delayed rooting and increased vulnerability of the bulbs. Persistent rainfall and hailstorms in the spring caused significant damage and promoted diseases, affecting the quality of the bulbs. Although damage was evident on the fields, the full extent became clear only during the harvest in June/July, resulting in an extremely low yield and smaller bulb sizes.

Tulip Bulbs Most Affected

Tulip bulbs have been particularly impacted by these conditions due to their sensitivity to planting timing and growing conditions. They are especially vulnerable to fluctuations in temperature and moisture compared to other bulb types.

Short-Term and Long-Term Implications

Due to the adverse weather conditions, the industry was only able to source 80% of the required tulip bulbs. What was initially expected to be a 20% shortfall has now grown to around 30%. Acquiring additional bulbs at normal prices is virtually impossible, with prices having doubled or even tripled. This scarcity is likely to pose challenges in the coming seasons as both the quantity and quality of planting material for the next season are reduced.

The Flower Bulb Growing Process

How it all works. In the fall, young bulbs, also known as planting stock, are planted in the fields and covered with straw. In the spring, the fields bloom briefly. After a short flowering period, the flowers are removed, allowing all energy to be directed towards the bulb’s development. The remaining stems and leaves die back and provide nutrients to the bulb, which then continues to grow.

From June to August, the mature bulbs are harvested for trade. At the same time, new planting stock is prepared for the next season. This annual process ensures a continuous supply of flower bulbs.

Service and Early Ordering

For now, we at DeVroomen advise placing your orders for the next season as early as possible in order to have the best possible chance at optimized availability. In case selected bulbs are not available, suppliers can provide alternative bulbs and work closely with you to meet your needs.

