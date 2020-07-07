Aldi UK Vows to Never Sell Chlorinated Chicken or Hormone Treated Beef Ahead of Brexit Trade Talks

Its CEO Giles Hurley said the supermarket will only ever sell fresh chicken and beef from British farmers, regardless of any future trade deals.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket’s fresh chicken and beef range is already 100% British and the company confirmed today that will never change.

The commitment sits alongside Aldi’s existing policies to only sell British products across multiple categories, with 100% of its core range fresh meat, milk and eggs all coming from British farmers.

