AMSA Announces Tuesday Morning Keynote Speakers

Kearney, Mo. – The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) will be welcoming the meat science community to the 75th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) June 12-15, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, USA. The Tuesday morning Keynote Session, sponsored by American Foods Group, will discuss “How Culture, Core Values, and Existing Talent: Impact Attracting and Retaining New Talent, While Influencing Positive and Productive Change.”

What do a beef association, academia, and industry have in common? We are all looking to be succession ready and the game has changed….dramatically!

Call it the great resignation, call it no one wants to work that hard, call it what you want, we are in a people crisis. Dr. Craig Bacon, Dr. Keith Belk, Dr. Molly McAdams, and Kay Stinson will provide their perspectives on the importance of organizational culture, core values, character traits and attributes to tackle this crisis, as well provide takeaways on what they are doing differently to stem the tide (as well as some “don’t do this!” insights). This will be an interactive session so be prepared to engage and add to the conversation.

Meet the Speakers:

Craig Bacon is the Senior Vice-President of Technical Services for Simmons Foods. Prior to his current position Craig Bacon was the Senior Vice-President of Research and Development for Tyson Foods where he spent a 27-year career. Craig began his career at Oscar Mayer Foods in Madison, Wisconsin.

Keith Belk serves as Professor and Head of the Department of Animal Science at Colorado State University (CSU) and as an Adjunct Professor in the Colorado School of Public Health. Previously, he served as a Professor, held the Ken & Myra Monfort Endowed Chair in Meat Science, and was Director of the Center for Meat Safety & Quality at CSU. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from CSU and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University.

Molly McAdams leads the Texas Beef Council (TBC) as Executive Vice President. Molly is responsible for providing vision and strategic planning, ensuring the TBC’s fiscal health, optimizing staff recruitment and development, overseeing programs, and serving as a staff liaison to the Board. Molly has worked diligently throughout her career to become a dynamic branding and development executive with deep expertise that combines scientific acumen with marketing experience.

Kay Stinson serves as the Vice President of Human Resources and Employee Communications at Seaboard Foods. Kay graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture majoring in animal science and began her career with Murphy Family Farms working in animal operations. She joined Seaboard Foods in 2000 as the Director of Animal Operations overseeing the sow, nursery, and finishing production, and in 2009, Kay was asked to lead the Human Capital function for Seaboard Foods and serves in that role currently.

The 2022 RMC will take place at the Iowa Events Center in the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center & Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines, IA. The AMSA 75th 2022 RMC is co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

AMSA is an organization recognized for its unmatched competence and commitment to attracting and developing meat industry leaders and providing science-based meat research and information. For more information, please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.