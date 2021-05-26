Belcampo Farms Announces 2021 Meat Camp Dates to Bring Regenerative, Organic Farming Experience to Guests via Luxurious Outdoor Retreats

OAKLAND, Calif.–Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, today announced its 2021 Meat Camp dates. These unique and immersive culinary experiences are designed to give campers a behind-the-scenes look at regenerative farming practices while learning the fundamentals of butchery and open-fire grilling in a COVID-19 safe outdoor setting at the Belcampo Estate in Gazelle, CA. With luxury “glamping” tents set under the star-studded sky, attendees will enjoy farm-to-table meals and beverages coming straight from Belcampo’s farms with mini workshops and cooking sessions taught by Belcampo’s skilled farm staff and chefs.

“Our Meat Camps are hands-on immersive culinary experiences that give our guests the chance to experience nature at the heart of our regenerative and organic ranch,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder of Belcampo. “After the year we’ve all had, we can’t wait to bring campers back to the farm to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that they won’t get anywhere else.”

Belcampo is offering two all-inclusive Meat Camps in 2021: Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 24-26. Each retreat offers more than 30 campers of all experience levels a thorough understanding of meat cookery with a focus on open-fire grilling, taking the meaning of grill master to a whole new level. Attendees can take part in a variety of lessons, from butchery fundamentals to basic knife skills and successful sustainable farming methods on Belcampo Farms. The Camps are hosted by Belcampo co-founder Anya Fernald, with her teaching some lessons and others taught by Belcampo master butchers.

With this opportunity to explore regenerative farming and what it means to farm “The Belcampo Way,” participants will indulge in delicious family-style meals and farm-style beverages curated by Belcampo chefs using the company’s organic, pasture-raised, grass-fed and -finished meats. Each day ends with camping underneath the stars in one of 12 lavish canvas tents set in the farm’s serene orchard, allowing guests to relive their childhood summer camp days in an elevated setting at Belcampo’s beautiful farm, all while safely doing so through Belcampo’s well-established COVID-19 protocols.

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the well-being of people, the planet, and animals by building a supply chain that produces meat with Certified Humane, organic, regenerative, and climate-positive farming practices resulting in healthier meat products. Belcampo’s animals are raised on its own USDA Certified Organic farms in California (on 30,000 acres of pristine farmland) using Certified Humane and regenerative farming techniques, and from the farmers in its partner farm program. Through this program, partner farms are given the tools, education, and market opportunities to transition to a more sustainable, humane and regenerative model of agriculture, including Certified Humane animal handling and processing and USDA Organic Certification.

To find out more about Belcampo’s Meat Camps and to book your reservation, please visit https://belcampo.com/pages/farm-events. Belcampo’s full product portfolio is available to purchase online at www.belcampo.com/shop with nationwide shipping. For more information about Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com.

About Belcampo

Belcampo is the pioneer of hyper-sustainable, Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed, Certified Humane, pasture-raised meats, broths, and jerky, with a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the wellbeing of people, the planet, and animals. Belcampo is a climate positive company, with carbon sequestration (removal of CO2 from the atmosphere) from its regenerative farming and grazing practices exceeding the carbon emissions from its operations and supply chain as calculated per The GHG Protocol Corporate Standard. Belcampo beef, poultry, pork and lamb products are available online, in select retailers, and in its restaurants and butcher shops. For more information, visit www.belcampo.com or connect on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.