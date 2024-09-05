Better Balance Expands Retail Footprint to Southern California Groceries

The Plant-Based Brand’s Popular Better Dog™ Is Now Available at Gelson’s Markets Locations Across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CA – Better Balance, the global brand known for its delicious plant-based products, announced that its newest release, the Better Dog™ is now available at all 27 Gelson’s Markets locations across Southern California. This launch marks an exciting expansion of the brand’s retail footprint into California and will soon make its way to the east coast later this fall.

Crafted from pea protein, the gluten- and soy-free Better Dog quickly became a consumer favorite after its initial launch in Spain in 2022 and its U.S. debut in Chicago in February 2024. Better Dog has earned numerous consumer and industry accolades and has been tested by select groups across the U.S., emerging as the top choice for taste, texture and overall experience against leading competitors in the market.

“As we work to make Better Balance’s delicious plant-based offerings available to everyone, our launch in Gelson’s is a significant step forward,” said Ana Guerra, Head of U.S. for Better Balance. “Our products have received outstanding reviews from our food service partners and consumers, and we’re excited to have Gelson’s help us expand in the California market.”

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 27 premium specialty grocery stores throughout Southern California, from Santa Barbara to Pacific Beach. Each store combines the convenience of a traditional grocery with the charm of a neighborhood market, offering local, specialty and organic products. Gelson’s is known for its high standards for quality, value, freshness and exceptional service, ensuring an unparalleled grocery shopping experience.

To celebrate, Better Balance is hitting the road on a food truck tour. Starting in late-August 2024, Better Balance will visit select LA-area universities and festivals as well as various Gelson’s locations offering coupons, complimentary Better Dog samples and swag giveaways. Follow along on Instagram for event dates, times and locations.

For more information on Better Balance, visit www.BetterBalanceFoods.com. For wholesale, retail or vendor opportunities, please visit the customer page HERE for more information. Follow Better Balance on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates on additional retailers.

ABOUT BETTER BALANCE :

At Better Balance, we elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy proteins to fuel their everyday life through plant-based alternatives that boost flavor, nutrition and the experience of food they love. Whether you’re a reducetarian, flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan or simply trying to eat healthier, Better Balance offers healthy, plant-based products that taste delicious. Let’s find a Better Balance for YOU! For more information, please visit www.betterbalancefoods.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GELSON’S:

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 60 years of experience, Gelson’s in-house experts know Southern California’s lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson’s is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood and chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. For more information about Gelson’s, please visit http://www.gelsons.com.