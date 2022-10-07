Bob Davenport Joins Pre Brands as Chief Sales Officer

CHICAGO — Pre® Brands, a leading 100% grass-fed and finished beef company, named Bob Davenport as the company’s Chief Sales Officer. Davenport, former Chief Sales Officer of Cooks Venture, a business built on a better food system for animals, the planet, and people through regenerative agriculture, has 28 years of cross-channel sales leadership experience in the meat business.

“I’m excited to be joining Pre at a pivotal growth trajectory in the company’s history,” said Davenport, Pre Brands CSO. “The opportunity to expand the distribution, while educating customers and consumers on the benefits of grass-fed and finish beef, is a terrific ‘win-win’. I’m honored to be a part of and help shape the Pre Brands business.”

Davenport is joining Pre at a time of rapid growth and innovation as the protein category re-enters a “new normal” of consumers seeking better-for-you proteins and continuing to cook more at home. Pre’s array of better-for-you beef — including its recently launched marinated Barbacoa Flank and Korean Bulgogi Sirloin steaks— will expand to meet the changing needs of conscientious consumers looking for healthy and sustainable food that tastes delicious, every time.

“It’s great to have Bob a part of the Pre Brands team,” said Kevin Ponticelli, Pre Brands’ Chief Executive Officer. “Bob’s a proven strategic sales leader and he knows how to build, lead and motivate high-performing sales and partner teams. Bob’s uniquely qualified to help Pre achieve our long-term vision to nourish and inspire trust by delivering healthy, protein-packed products that are delicious and sourced from farms where animals are raised as nature intended.”

Davenport is a champion of the sustainable and humane premium meat industry and is aware and committed to the connection between animal welfare, the land, and the great-tasting products they produce.

He started his career at Tyson and worked in proteins within the food service and retail channels. As Chief Sales Officer at Do Good Foods and Cooks Venture, Davenport led the development of the more sustainable productswithin animalproteins.

About Pre Brands:

Pre® Brands is a leading consumer packaged goods company selling 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef in the better-for-you protein category. Pre offers great-tasting, high-quality beef with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate by following the strictest standards in the world. All of Pre Brands’ beef is “finished” on pasture and never in a feedlot. Grass Fed is not only a more humane choice in ranching, but also better when it comes to ensuring high vitamin content and high Omega-3s and CLAs. Pre Brands beef is proud to be Non-GMO Project Verified, Whole30 Approved, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, and Halal Compliant. Pre Brands products are sold at grocers nationwide and online on Amazon Fresh, Instacart.com, and Shipt.com. To learn more, visit www.eatpre.com. Or follow @eatpre_ on Instagram and @prebrands on Facebook.