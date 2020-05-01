Brazil’s Marfrig Resumes U.S. Beef Sales Amid Coronavirus Closures

SAO PAULO – Marfrig Global Foods has resumed sales of fresh beef from Brazil to the United States amid supply disruptions in the U.S. market during the coronavirus epidemic, the Brazilian company’s chief executive told Reuters.

The United States allowed such sales to resume in February after lifting a ban in place since 2017 over health concerns. The first shipments should occur this month, Marfrig CEO Miguel Gularte said in an interview on Friday.

An increase in U.S. beef purchases was first identified at Marfrig’s units in Argentina and Uruguay.

