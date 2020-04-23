Canada Sees No Beef Shortage, But Prices May Rise Due to Coronavirus

Reuters Meat & Poultry April 23, 2020

OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba – The Canadian government is not expecting a beef shortage despite the spread of the novel coronavirus in certain meat-packing plants, though prices may rise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau added that beef producers are placing a priority on supplying the Canadian market before exporting products.

Canada, one of the world’s biggest beef and pork exporters, has had several plants idled or slowed as coronavirus inspections spread. Cargill Inc on Monday said it would idle its High River, Alberta, beef plant because of an outbreak.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters

