Celebrate Oktoberfest and National Sausage Month With Plant-Based Brats from Beyond Meat

With Oktoberfest upon us, and National Sausage Month quickly approaching in October, what better way to celebrate than with Beyond Meat’s NEW Beyond Sausage! While Oktoberfest attendees are upset about the lack of sustainability efforts as outlined in this NY Post article, Beyond Sausage offers a sustainable solution to enjoy at home – now with an even meatier, juicer taste and texture that has been said to be, “shockingly better than pork links.”

Made with simple, plant-based ingredients such as peas and brown rice, Beyond Sausage has some serious sizzle and is packed with16 grams of protein and 40% less saturated fat than a leading pork sausage brand. As the #1 selling plant-based dinner sausage in retail, this newly elevated product is certainly one you’ll want to add to the menu with delicious recipes like Beyond Sausage Mexican Street Corn Brat or even Beyond Sausage Chili Dogs.