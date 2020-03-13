China Proposes Standards on Hormone Residues in Beef After U.S. Trade Deal

Dominique Patton, Reuters Meat & Poultry March 13, 2020

BEIJING – China has drawn up food safety standards on residue limits of growth hormones in beef, a move seen as a further step towards opening up its market to American imports of the meat.

China has previously had zero tolerance for any residues of growth hormones, which has restricted the amount of beef it can import from the United States where the drugs are widely used.

However, Beijing agreed in its Phase 1 trade deal with the United States signed in January to adopt residue limits for three hormones used in beef, in addition to other changes to make more U.S. beef eligible for export to China, the world’s top importer of the meat.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters

