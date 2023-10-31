Eight Culinary Influencers Share New Recipes in Partnership Zatarain’s with to Celebrate Football Season

NEW ORLEANS – Whether you tailgate or homegate, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage has you covered for the big game. The brand debuted more game day ready recipes this year using their Andouille, Cajun Style and Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage flavors, partnering with eight top notch culinary influencers and chefs. Join us as we follow them to see what delectable dishes each will bring to the big game.

Maciek Zurawski, also known as @grillin_with_dad, showcases beautiful Smoked Sausage Dogs seared to perfection, inside a fluffy bun topped with tasty beer cheese.

Tony Ramirez, @TFTI.bbq, brings the heat with a Cajun Choripan paired with a Cajun Chimichurri! A juicy andouille sausage is fit on a warm, crusty French bread with provolone cheese and a spicy chimichurri sauce finish.

Patrick McMenemy, aka @southernvibin, debuts creamy Cajun Shrimp & Sausage Rolls that are sure to be new hit at your next tailgate.

Katherine Salom, aka @girlgonegrilling, serves up Loaded Fries using Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked sausage along with some surprise toppings you don’t want to miss.

Miguel Raya, aka @cooking_with_fire___, shows off with a Smoked Chicken Sausage Dip. Watch as he grills up the sausages, then dices and throws them into an assortment of ooey gooey deliciousness.

Kyle Istook, aka @kyleistook, brings his unique culinary flare to the game-day menu and whips up some mouth-watering Smoked Sausage Kolaches.

Scott Thomas, aka @grillinfools, cooks stuffed poblano peppers with andouille smoked sausage, seasoned rice, purple onions and cheese. See how he gets the rice and cheese to compliment the spice from the sausage and peppers!

Timothy Van Doren, @bamagrillmaster, rounds out the group with a challenge for daring home cooks and chefs with his cheese stuffed, fried Jambalaya Ball! See how he manages to get the perfect ingredient ratio in this fried savory treat.

Scott Thomas, aka @grillinfools

However you plan to tailgate this season, use Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage to complete your recipes and add that Louisiana flair to your game day menu. Stock up on Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage at Kroger, Walmart, and many other stores across the country.

For more recipe inspiration, featuring Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, visit zatarains.com.