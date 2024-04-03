Fortifi Food Processing Solutions Introduces Dennis Gallagher as President of Frontmatec

Planned transition brings automation executive to global food processing platform

THE WOODLANDS, Tex. – Fortifi Food Processing Solutions announces that Dennis Gallagher has joined as President of Frontmatec effective April 1, 2024. Frontmatec is a worldwide supplier of automated pork and beef processing equipment within Fortifi’s unified platform of leading global brands and products in food processing and automation solutions.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dennis Gallagher to the Fortifi family,” said Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi. “His deep technical expertise, together with his strong leadership experience, augment both Frontmatec’s competitive position in the market and its overall contribution to the Fortifi platform.”

Gallagher joins Frontmatec after three years as Chief Operating Officer of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology. Before joining Hyliion in 2021, he served as President of Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a brake and valve actuation technology supplier to the heavy-duty commercial truck market and a subsidiary of Cummins, Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gallagher previously spent 20 years in automation-related leadership roles at leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

“Frontmatec is poised for growth at the intersection of technology and human progress,” Gallagher said. “I am thrilled to join the Fortifi team and contribute to this platform’s cohesive efforts to improve food processing and its impact on global quality of life.”

Gallagher will succeed Allan F. Kristensen, Frontmatec President since 2020, who shepherded Frontmatec through its unification within the Fortifi organization, including the sale, closing and corporate integration. Kristensen will support the leadership transition and assist Gallagher in joining the Frontmatec team.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, a manufacturer of protein processing tools, machinery, and associated aftermarket parts; Frontmatec, a full-line supplier of automated red meat processing equipment; and MHM Automation, a New Zealand-based provider of automated processing and material handling solutions. For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.