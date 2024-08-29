Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day – Everything Fans Need for Gathering Around the Game

New Gameday Offerings Make HoneyBaked® the One-Stop Shop for Hosts Looking to Serve Up Football Spreads at Home and at the Game

ATLANTA — This football season, Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day and The Honey Baked Ham Company® is back with new gameday offerings, perfect for watching at home or tailgating at the game.

While HoneyBaked® is best known for serving up holiday celebrations, it’s only fitting that the brand associated with tradition and connection plays a role in gathering around the big game. Beyond the holidays, families’ favorite times to gather are around sports — and HoneyBaked’s crowd-favorite offerings make it easy for hosts to have something for everyone on gameday.

“In our research, we heard from fans and hosts that they’re looking for an all-in-one solution for their gameday needs – instead of spending hours visiting multiple stores to prepare,” said Ryan Stein, Director of Brand Strategy and Integrated Marketing, The Honey Baked Ham Company. “To meet this need, HoneyBaked has broadened its Gameday offerings with a variety of delicious options perfect for any football occasion.”

This year’s football menu features multiple flavors of delicious Take & Bake sliders, tasty sandwich platters, meals featuring smaller versions of HoneyBaked’s beloved favorites like boneless hams and turkey breasts, sweet and tangy BBQ options, and of course their signature bone-in half ham with its sweet and crunchy glaze.

HoneyBaked’s Gameday menu lineup includes:

NEW! Gameday Boxes: Save at least 10% with HoneyBaked’s new Gameday Boxes. Complete gameday meals with favorites like sliders, sandwiches, half boneless hams, sides, desserts and more – everything you need on gameday in a to-go style box. (Offer only valid at participating retail locations.)

NEW! Take & Bake Pulled Pork Cuban Sliders: For a limited time only, try a twist on the classic Cuban. New Take & Bake Pulled Pork Cuban Sliders feature HoneyBaked’s BBQ pulled pork and Honey Baked Ham®, topped with Swiss cheese, pickle chips and honey mustard on King’s Hawaiian Rolls. Just bake for 20 minutes. HoneyBaked offers other sweet and tangy BBQ favorites like BBQ Ribs, BBQ Pork Roast and more.

Sandwich Platters: Mix-and-match from an assortment of HoneyBaked’s signature sandwiches. Try options like the Ham Classic with Honey Baked Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and hickory honey mustard on a flaky croissant. Or the Turkey Bacon Ranch with Smoked Honey Baked Turkey Breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch on multigrain bread. Minimum order of 10.

Bone-In Half Ham: HoneyBaked’s gold standard, smoked up to 24 hours and hand-crafted with its signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Spiral sliced, fully cooked, and ready to serve. The perfect centerpiece for any football gathering.

Half Boneless Ham Meal: Surprise and delight gameday guests with a Honey Baked Boneless Ham™ – this easy-to-serve crowd pleaser has the same signature sweet and crunchy glaze you know and love, in a smaller size that makes it perfect on the go. The meal includes one Half Boneless Ham, your choice of two Heat & Serve Sides, and 12 King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

Whole Turkey Breast Meal: Includes a whole Honey Baked™ Turkey Breast handcrafted with their signature sweet and crunchy glaze, your choice of two Heat & Serve Sides, and 12 King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

HoneyBaked wants to make it easier for gameday hosts to serve premium, delicious meals to family and friends – and with nearly 85% of sports fans across America saying they want to see ham as part of their gameday spreads, HoneyBaked offers exactly what they’re looking for.

For the second year in a row, HoneyBaked will invest in its largest non-holiday campaign. The “Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day” campaign includes TV advertising, digital video, social advertising, radio and podcast advertising, in-store POP, public relations, a tailgate tour activation, local store activations and a partnership with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, football reporter and gameday host.

“Whether you’re watching football at home or at the game, HoneyBaked is the perfect one-stop shop for all things gameday,” said Laura Rutledge. “As a busy mom of two, I love that HoneyBaked has a variety of delicious options that everyone will love. With HoneyBaked in your gameday playbook, you’re unstoppable.”

HoneyBaked’s gameday offerings are available at your nearest HoneyBaked location or visit honeybaked.com/gameday to buy online and pick up in store before your next football gathering.

Pricing varies by location — find your closest store to confirm pricing.

Survey Methodology:

This random survey of 1,050 Americans who are sports fans was commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company between July 17-24, 2023. It was conducted by market research company Maru/Blue.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life’s special moments. HoneyBaked’s origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and most recently, delicious take & bake sliders and biscuits. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you’re dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.