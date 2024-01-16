HyLife CEO Retires and Passes Torch to Seasoned Successor  

HyLife President and CEO, Grant Lazaruk, has announced his retirement as of February 29, 2024.

Grant’s contributions have been invaluable, and he leaves a legacy of community partnerships. He has been an integral part of HyLife, joining the company in 1997. As CEO since 2010, he guided HyLife through both prosperous and challenging times, ensuring its continued growth and resilience.

“We have a solid leadership team at HyLife. I feel the timing is right for me to transition and focus more on community-minded initiatives, such as the Southeast Event Centre in Steinbach, Manitoba. I want to continue to give back where I can, to support my neighbours and the place I call home. I am also looking forward to spending more time with my family and grandchildren,” shared Lazaruk, reflecting on his upcoming retirement.

