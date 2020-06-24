Impossible Foods CEO says Meat Industry will be Obsolete in 15 years — ‘That’s our Mission’

Tyler Clifford, CNBC Meat & Poultry June 24, 2020

Impossible Foods founder and CEO Patrick Brown told CNBC on Tuesday that the meat industry is in the midst of a reckoning.

As more consumers seek out healthier food options, Brown is convinced that the animal-based market will be obsolete within the next two decades.

“From a nutritional standpoint our products match the protein quality and content of the animal products that they replace” and “ours is a clear winner from a health and nutrition standpoint,” he said in a “Mad Money” interview.

Impossible Foods Lands Another Restaurant Chain Partner

March 26, 2019 Erika Adams, Skift Table

Red Robin has bought into the vegan burger craze. The casual dining chain, known for its menu featuring dozens of gourmet burger iterations, has partnered with Impossible Foods to launch the Impossible Cheeseburger, its first foray into plant-based protein burgers. The new menu item will be available across all of Red Robin’s 570 locations in the U.S. starting on April 1.