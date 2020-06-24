Impossible Foods CEO says Meat Industry will be Obsolete in 15 years — ‘That’s our Mission’

Impossible Foods founder and CEO Patrick Brown told CNBC on Tuesday that the meat industry is in the midst of a reckoning.

As more consumers seek out healthier food options, Brown is convinced that the animal-based market will be obsolete within the next two decades.

“From a nutritional standpoint our products match the protein quality and content of the animal products that they replace” and “ours is a clear winner from a health and nutrition standpoint,” he said in a “Mad Money” interview.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC