Celebrate July With Natural Grocers’ First Annual ‘Art of Burgering’ Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — How do you burger? At Natural Grocers, it’s an art form—one that we’re celebrating the entire month of July. Combine our good4uSM ingredients, Always AffordableSM Prices, and healthy grilling tips with your impressive skills at the grill, and you’ll soon have a masterpiece on your plate. Our large selection of 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised traditional and exotic meats, as well as our vegetarian and vegan options, mean that we’ve got you covered, no matter what type of “burgering” you want to do. We’ll also be celebrating the Art of Burgering with Traeger Grill giveaways, special {N}power® member discounts, food bank donations, weekly recipes, and more.

Natural Grocers launches its first annual Art of Burgering celebration in July 2020, featuring the highest quality good4u ingredients, mouthwatering recipes, healthy burgering “do’s & don’ts,” Traeger Grill giveaways, community food bank donations, and more. Get those taste buds buzzing with our good4u burgers, pictured here: Spicy Black Bean Burger with Chili Lime Aioli, Guacamole Bacon Burger, Grilled Curry Boar Burger and Pepper-Crusted Bacon Cheeseburger.

Any way you grill it, get ready to experience Natural Grocers’ first annual Art of Burgering.

HEALTHY TAKE ON AN AMERICAN CLASSIC

Burgering the Natural Grocers way means using the highest quality ingredients, getting the most mouth-watering flavors out of your burger, and making a better-for-you masterpiece. Nutrition Education is at the core of our Five Founding Principles, so we’ve tapped our Nutrition Education experts to share some insider tips on healthier grilling.

Here’s what you need to know: Heterocyclic Amines (HCAs) are carcinogenic compounds which form when proteins, sugars, and creatine in meat react at high temperatures. These are our favorite good4u “do’s & don’ts” to help reduce the formation of HCAs so that you can showcase your grill skills in the most mouthwatering style while ensuring that you continue to Be Rooted In Health℠.

Every Masterpiece Needs A Twist: Add cherries for a triple win: extra juicy burgers, more free-radical scavenging phytonutrients, and most importantly—burgers made with cherries have significantly fewer HCAs than those without them. Check out the recipe for our Cherry Surprise Bison Burger.

PERFECT YOUR ART OF BURGERING WITH A TRAEGER GRILL FROM NATURAL GROCERS1

Want to take your burgering to the next level? We’ve got you covered there too. Natural Grocers is giving you three chances to win a Traeger Grill so that you’ll have a top-quality grill to match your top-quality, good4u ingredients.

Count the Burgers – Check out the July good4u Health Hotline Magazine (available in-store and via delivery), count the burgers sprinkled throughout the pages, fill out the form and drop it off at your local Natural Grocers by July 31, 2020 for a chance to win. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winners. Grand prize is a Traeger Pro 575 WiFi Pellet Grill and 10 runner-ups will win a $100 Natural Grocers gift card. 2

BURGER OF THE WEEK

Get those taste buds buzzing with our good4u Burger of the Week. For five weeks, beginning the week of June 29, we will be releasing a new tasty good4u burger recipe. Make sure to check the Natural Grocers website every week for these new recipes:

Week of 6/29: Guacamole Bacon Burger

Week of 7/6: Cherry Surprise Bison Burger

Week of 7/13: Spicy Black Bean Burger with Chili Lime Aioli

Week of 7/20: Mushroom Bacon Venison Burger

Week of 7/27: Pepper-Crusted Bacon Cheeseburger

THE ART OF GIVING BACK TO OUR COMMUNITIES

For each limited-edition Art of Burgering reusable bag (retail $1.99) sold during July, we will donate $1.00 in the form of gift cards to local food banks3. We’ve always looked to our Five Founding Principles to guide every decision we make, and the Art of Burgering is no different. Those Five Founding Principles mean that we want to do our part to help everyone, including those that are experiencing food insecurity, gain access to the highest quality healthy foods at affordable prices.

{N}POWER YOUR BURGER

All month-long {N}power members will have access to these special Art of Burgering discounts to help make their masterpieces even more affordable:4

July 2 ­– July 8: 10% off burger condiments

July 9 – ­July 15: “Feed Your Family for Under $12” burger deal

July 16 – July 22: Apply your burgering skills to the “Art of S’morgering” and indulge in the perfect s’more. Purchase four select s’more ingredients 5 , and receive an additional 50-cents off

, and receive an additional 50-cents off July 30 – August 5: 10% off cheese and cheese alternatives

Natural Grocers’ loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 414116.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. Follow Natural Grocers on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #NaturalGrocers

