Impossible Foods Hires New SVP of International, Noel Clarke, to Lead Global Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.– Impossible Foods announced Noel Clarke as the company’s new Senior Vice President of International, charged with leading Impossible’s international strategy and sales team to build growth and drive demand across its non-domestic markets. Clarke joins the company this month after more than 10 years at Unilever.

With over two decades of experience in brand strategy, sales, marketing and general manager roles for food, beverage and other CPG companies, Clarke brings a deep understanding of the food business at every stage of growth, from larger, well-established household name brands to younger, fast-growing brands. He’s held leadership roles in traditional retail, on the go and foodservice channels, with a deep focus on the European market.

“Noel is the demand strategist and operator we need to create a foundation for sustainable growth abroad,” said Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness. “We’re going to grow deliberately, in a thoughtful and methodical way. That means optimizing and maximizing our priority markets as we put strategic plans in place to further expand over time. Noel knows how to build tailored demand strategies for specific markets while establishing and executing thoughtful growth plans.”

Most recently at Unilever, Clarke led the Unilever Nordics business across all categories. Before that, he led the sales and marketing functions for Unilever’s ice cream and beverages division in the UK and Ireland, where he drove a step change in growth in out-of-home sales channels and across well known household brands including Ben & Jerrys, Magnum and more. Prior to Unilever, he served as head of marketing for carbonated drinks at Britvic UK, leading the growth of the Pepsi, 7Up and Tango brands across foodservice and various retail channels.

“I have a steadfast belief that businesses can and should be a force for good,” said Noel Clarke, new SVP of International for Impossible Foods, “With Impossible, the product is of course incredibly compelling, but it was the mission and growth opportunity that really drove me to join the team. As a young, high-growth company that’s building a new category, Impossible has a thrilling opportunity to drive real change and impact – both for the commercial side of the business and the planet at-large.”

Clarke’s arrival comes during a period of strategic growth across Impossible’s international business. In the past year, the company launched its first European market, the United Kingdom, and announced major collaborations with globally renowned brands like Domino’s Pizza in Australia and New Zealand, Tim Hortons in Canada, and Fat Brands in the United Arab Emirates, bringing dozens of Impossible™ menu items to new consumers in key markets.

Impossible has seen strong growth in Australia and New Zealand, doubling the number of restaurants carrying its products within a year and launching three retail products (Impossible Beef, Impossible Chicken Nuggets, and Impossible Pork Made From Plants) in a six month period. As a result, the company has doubled its brand awareness in the region.

