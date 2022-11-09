Impossible Foods Names Leslie Sims New Chief Marketing and Creative Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – California-based Impossible Foods announced that award-winning creative and marketing veteran Leslie Sims will be its new Chief Marketing and Creative Officer in a newly created leadership role. Sims will officially join the food and climate company on Jan. 1, 2023 from Deloitte Digital, where she built a modern, multidisciplinary demand marketing engine in her role as U.S. Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital.

Named one of the Top 10 CCO’s in the U.S. by Adweek, one of the Most Creative Women in Advertising by Business Insider, and one of the Top Marketing Leaders and Innovators by iMedia, Sims is joining Impossible Foods to build out robust marketing and creative functions as the company continues to grow faster than any other plant-based meat brand in the U.S. Under Sims’ leadership, the company plans to significantly increase consumer awareness and trial while pulling well ahead of other plant-based brands into a category of its own.

With more than 25 years in creative leadership roles at major advertising agencies, Sims joined Deloitte Digital in 2021 to build and connect the cross-channel teams managing all aspects of the customer journey for clients — from awareness and consideration to trial and repeat — infusing creativity throughout every brand touchpoint. Leading the U.S. creative and experience design teams, she created award-winning, brand-defining experiences for clients across all industries, from food to entertainment, surfacing the breadth of possibilities an integrated creative system can engender.

Prior to Deloitte, Sims served as U.S. Chief Creative Officer for Ogilvy and also Young and Rubicam, respectively, leading large cross-functional creative teams whose charter was to build brands and drive demand.

“Leslie is the proven creative marketing powerhouse that we need to bring our products and promise to the masses,” said Impossible Foods CEO, Peter McGuinness. “The plant-based meat category is in its infancy and despite our growth, most of the country still hasn’t heard of us. We have a real opportunity to create and build not just our own brand, but the entire category through greater awareness, approachability and accessibility. Leslie knows how to set the creative vision for brands and businesses in hypergrowth, build and lead high-performing teams, and create emotional connections with consumers.”

Sims has produced award-winning and business-transforming work for Fortune 500 organizations and brands of all kinds, including IBM, General Mills, Mastercard, Staples, Girl Scouts, Pfizer, Land Rover and others. She brings extensive experience in the food space, having worked with dozens of food and restaurant brands like Burger King, Joe’s Crab Shack, and Macaroni Grill, as well as brands owned by General Mills, including Nature Valley™, Big G Whole Grain Initiative, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ and Betty Crocker™.

“To be offered the chance to set the tone and define the marketing narrative for such an important brand at this level is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” said Leslie Sims. “Impossible is the ultimate category disruptor for good. It’s one of the few companies in the world where, as the company does well, so does the planet. Nothing’s more motivating than that. I’ve loved my time at Deloitte Digital, it’s been a privilege to help build and connect the team across the US — it’s a powerhouse group supercharged with talent — and they’ve made some of my most favorite work of my career these past two years. But I’m so excited and looking forward to meeting and digging in with the entire team at Impossible to help them grow and change the world.”

Sims’ work has been recognized by every major global awards show, including the Webby Awards, Cannes Lions, The One show, Clios and Effies. She served on numerous international award show juries, including as a Cannes Lion award juror five times. She recently judged the industry’s most sought-after award, Cannes Lion Titanium, which recognizes creative work that transcends categories. She has also served on the prestigious Grand Effie award jury.

Sims serves on the board of directors for The One Club for Creativity and for the Clemson University Erwin Center.

Sims’ appointment comes amid a 60% increase in Impossible Foods’ retail sales growth in the past year and a record burst of new product launches, including Impossible™ Meatballs, Impossible™ Sausage Links, Impossible™ Wild Nuggies, and Impossible™ Bowls, as well as a new version of its flagship Impossible™ Beef product with 33% less saturated fat than beef from cows (6 grams v. 9 grams). The brand has also announced co-branded collaborations with Buitoni, Valley Fine Foods, and Kroger Home Chef. Impossible Foods continues to be the fastest growing plant-based meat brand in retail in nearly every new product category it has entered, including ground meat and beef patties, chicken nuggets, and meatballs.

About Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 to combat climate change by taking a scientific approach to making the world’s best meat — from plants. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell that displaces animal meat production dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption compared to the animal version. We make chicken, beef, and pork products for every meal — breakfast, lunch and dinner — with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking characteristics that meat eaters crave.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, produced in California and the Midwest, and are available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for updates.