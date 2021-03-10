Improved Weather Offers Nicholas Meat Reprieve, Beef Processing Plant Reopens With Limited Capacity

LOGANTON, PA. – Warmer weather means Nicholas Meat LLC is reopening. With snow melting, Nicholas Meat can now apply food processing residuals (FPR) on open fields and thus reopen, even if on a limited basis. The plant partially opened on Tues., March 2, and fully opened today, Wed., March 3.

The Loganton facility had no choice but to temporarily close last week due to a compliance order issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requiring them to cease land application of FPR on snow-covered fields.

“We continue to have discussions with the DEP and remain hopeful that we can find a workable solution,” says Brian Miller, Director of Sustainability at Nicholas Meat. “We know that our situation is very weather-dependent right now and, while we’re able to reopen briefly, we’re unsure of what the future will bring.”

The temporary closure affected more than 350 essential employees and 150 contract workers at the facility. Nicholas Meat paid its employees throughout the shutdown and used that opportunity to provide additional training.

Nicholas Meat, LLC. has been a family-run business in Loganton for more than 30 years. More than a business, our family is thankful to call this area our home for more than 200 years.