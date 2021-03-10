Wahlburgers at Home Helps Shoppers Bring Home the Bacon, and More, With Line Extension

Wahlburgers, the casual dining restaurant and bar founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, has collaborated with Coleman Natural Foods, pioneers in all-natural beef, pork, chicken, and poultry products, to add a hot dog and bacon line to the Wahlburgers At Home portfolio. Both items are uncured, all-natural, and sourced from livestock humanely raised in the USA with no antibiotics or hormones, ever.

“Our goal has always been to continuously expand our retail product line beyond burgers and bring our fans delicious offerings that they can enjoy with their families at home,” said Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg. “We are proud to partner with Coleman Natural Foods to introduce high quality, all-natural hot dog and bacon products for retail that we know our customers will enjoy. Like Wahlburgers, Coleman Natural Foods started with a working-class family and they too trace their roots back to their family’s kitchen table where the only star is the food.”

The 12-oz uncured hickory smoked bacon is sourced from U.S. family farms that are American Humane Certified™ and raise their hogs 100% crate free, never using antibiotics or growth promotants.

The 12-oz 8-count all-beef uncured hot dog product is 100% beef with no fillers, artificial ingredients or preservatives. Cattle sourced for the product are born and raised in the United States on an all-vegetarian diet and are never administered antibiotics or growth promotants.

Colorado-based Coleman Natural Foods has been wrangling livestock since 1875 and has established themselves as a pioneer and leader in all natural, USA-raised beef, chicken, and pork products. Their wide network of producers and manufacturers will allow Wahlburgers to provide great tasting, better-for-you products to Wahlburgers fans nationwide.

“My family has always sought to get humanely raised, all-natural meat on the table of every American family,” said Mel Coleman, Jr., 5th generation of the founding Coleman family. “The Wahlberg brothers have a loyal following of consumers who trust they would only recommend the best products around. We agree that there is no better feeling than sitting at the table together, sharing good food and a few laughs.”

The highly anticipated new items will be exclusively available for purchase in grocery stores nationwide just in time for the upcoming grilling season. Wahlburgers retail fans can also look forward to the brand debuting a line of pickles and additional fresh beef blends this spring.

About Wahlburgers and Wahlburgers At Home

Wahlburgers is a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, which wrapped 10 successful seasons of A&E Network’s Emmy-nominated reality show in 2019. While its interior decor is filled with photos and memories celebrating the brothers’ life journeys from Dorchester neighborhood kids to rising chef and international superstars, Wahlburgers makes food, beverages and its guests the real stars. With menu items like delicious fresh ground beef burgers, entrée salads and sandwiches, loaded tots and frothy shakes, Chef Paul and team are obsessed with making guests happy and feeling like family. Wahlburgers currently has 52 locations throughout North America and Europe, and is dedicated to giving back in every community it serves. For the last two years, Fast Casual magazine named Wahlburgers in the Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Wahlburgers At Home includes the brands’ line of proprietary blended Certified Angus Beef, hot dogs, bacon, pickles and signature Wahl Sauce is available in over 6,000 retail stores throughout the US. Visit www.wahlburgers.com or search @Wahlburgers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.