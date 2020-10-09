Is Cell-Based Meat the Next Big Thing? Here are 5 Companies Leading the Revolution

From lab to plate? Cell-based meat might not get the taste buds salivating, but it has certainly whet the appetite of investors.

The race to move meat grown in laboratories onto supermarket shelves and onto dinner plates is heating up, as companies work in labs to cultivate cell-based meat and seafood — also known as “clean” or “cultured.”

Unlike plant-based meats, which have grown in popularity in the U.S. and around the world, cultured meat is a lab-grown meat alternative produced from animal cells.

