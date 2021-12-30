Jensen Meat Co. and Partners Donate Two Million Plant-Based Patties to Nonprofit Organization

OTAY MESA, CALIF. Jensen Meat, a Southern California-based processor of ground beef and plant-based beef alternatives, announced a major donation to Feeding San Diego, which helps provide families and children with healthy meals in San Diego County, California. The December initiative collaborates with Jensen’s plant-based partners such as Before the Butcher, Everything Legendary, and others that wish to remain anonymous, which donated one pound of plant-based patties for every ten pounds of production. Jensen’s donation of 500,000 pounds, or two million individual plant-based patties, will benefit multiple communities through Feeding San Diego’s distribution network.

“Our plants are located in San Diego County, which is where our employees live, our plant-based partners, and our friends and relatives,” said Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. “Through our longstanding partnership with Feeding San Diego, we can help a community that is close to our hearts.”

According to the USDA, more than 38 million people in the United States, including 12 million children, experience food insecurity. This includes communities of color and families with children who already faced hunger at higher rates before the pandemic.

“Jensen wants to be a part of the solution to end world hunger,” added Olivera. “Worldwide hunger is a pressing, serious concern, and we want to do our part starting in our community. With multiple motivated partners and an ever-growing reach, we believe that this movement will continue to grow and expand globally.”

Additional details about Jensen Meat’s nonprofit initiatives are available upon request. To schedule an interview, please contact Trisha Lavigne at (619) 754-6400 or media@designapolis.com. For more information about Jensen, visit http://www.jensenmeat.com or find Jensen Meat at http://www.facebook.com/jensenmeat.

About Jensen Meat, Company

Jensen Meat, Co. is a privately held, leading processor and marketer of high-quality ground beef and plant-based products. Located in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, CA, the company has strong branded products sold under Fat Burger®, Great Value®, Kroger®, Sam’s Choice®, and Sysco®, as well as other licensed product extensions. Jensen Meat products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

About Feeding San Diego

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit organization on a mission to end hunger through food rescue. Established in 2007, Feeding San Diego is the leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County and the only Feeding America affiliate in the region. Our organization provides more than 40.3 million meals every year to children, families, seniors, college students, military families, and veterans in partnership with a network of 292 local charities, schools, faith communities, meal sites, and food pantries. Last year, more than 70 percent of the food provided to the community was rescued from local and national food donors. By diverting high-quality food from the landfill and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Feeding San Diego protects people and the planet. To get involved with Feeding San Diego and learn more about its mission, visit feedingsandiego.org. Get daily updates on social media at facebook.com/feedingsandiego, twitter.com/FeedingSanDiego or follow us on Instagram @feedingsandiego.