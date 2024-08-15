Kentucky Legend to Debut Bourbon Barrel Smoked Ham and Bacon

Flavor-forward innovation aims to bring new life to processed meats category and reach new consumers, beginning Fall 2024

OWENSBORO, KENTUCKY – Kentucky Legend® is launching new bourbon barrel smoked ham and bourbon barrel smoked bacon products to retail and foodservice customers this fall. The product innovation builds on the brand’s heritage and craftsmanship of premium flavor and smoking technique, coupled with its proximity to the world’s bourbon capital to deliver a flavor-forward offering and re-inspire the processed meats category.

“Craftmanship has always been the differentiator for Kentucky Legend. That is why it is the country’s leading boneless ham brand. We’re excited to announce the addition of bourbon barrel smoked hams and bacon to our portfolio,” said Eric Sheiss, Executive Vice President. “We worked with partners to upcycle spent and broken bourbon barrels to develop a set of products with smoked characteristics that are different from anything you find on the shelf today.”

The results are carefully crafted and indulgent premium hams and bacon. These products carry the unique combination of the oak from which the barrels are made, the char on the inside of the barrel, and the subtle complexity of the spicy flavors from the bourbon that has soaked into the wood – sometimes over years.

“Eighty-one percent of consumers surveyed during concept testing agreed the bourbon barrels would give the products unique and delicious flavor,” said Bruce Johnson, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation. “An overwhelming majority [91% for ham, 95% for bacon] indicated they will purchase the products multiple times per year. We’re excited to fill their appetite for a new and unique flavor profile that isn’t just for special occasions.”

The new Kentucky Legend Bourbon Barrel Smoked products will be available in:

Ham: Quarter sliced, half, and whole hams for both retail and foodservice

Bacon: 16 oz. for retail, and gas-flushed and vacuum-packed foodservice configurations

The Kentucky Legend bourbon barrel smoked ham and bacon products will be available starting September 15, 2024. To order, visit www.kentuckylegend.com or contact your Indiana Packers/Specialty Foods Group representative.

About Kentucky Legend: The Kentucky Legend brand was created as a premium meat brand more than 25 years ago and has since become the bestselling smoked boneless ham and turkey brand in America. Kentucky Legend is owned and operated by Specialty Foods Group, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiana Packers Corporation. Kentucky Legend’s full line of products includes hams, turkeys, lunch meat, hot dogs, pork chops and other premium pork offerings, and can be found in grocery retailers and for restaurants nationwide. For more information, visit www.KentuckyLegend.com.

About Indiana Packers Corporation: Indiana Packers Corporation (IPC) is a fully integrated pork processor headquartered in Delphi, Indiana. Sourcing from nearby farms, IPC manufactures and distributes a variety of products such as fresh pork, bacon and premium processed hams, under their INDIANA KITCHEN® brand and private-label brands. These products are sold to a broad customer base in the retail and foodservice sectors, and distributors across the country. IPC distributes its fresh pork and INDIANA KITCHEN® premium products to more than 25 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.IndianaPackersCorp.com or www.IndianaKitchen.com.