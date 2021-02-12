Kick off the 2021 NASCAR Season with Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner

DENVER — Race day is coming in at full-speed and Checkoff-funding Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is here with James Beard award winner and former “Top Chef” judge Chef Hugh Acheson to share delicious beef recipes, whether you’re tailgating or homegating this year.

The Beef Checkoff has partnered with the Daytona International Speedway to sponsor NASCAR’s season opening race: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 on Saturday, February 13th. As race fans prep for the big day, the beef experts have the food covered too, with delicious beef recipes that can be easily prepared in advance, so no one has to miss any of the action on the track.

Chilis are a tailgate’s best friend, but it can also be enjoyed just as much at home on race day. This Beef Red Chili sets itself apart from traditional chili recipes with cubed beef Chuck Roast, and brings the heat with three different chiles – Ancho, Pasilla, and Guajillo. Pro tip: Make this recipe ahead of time and heat up the dish when ready to serve.

If you’re looking for something hand-held, try this Luxe Patty Melt with cheddar, slow-roasted onions, and pickles. The patty is made from 80-20 ground beef and is best described as an amazing combination of a burger and grilled cheese sandwich. Take it to the next level with Chef Hugh’s special sauce!

Race day isn’t complete without steak and what’s better than dressing up a classic? See New York Strip steak in a new light with tacos, a bright salsa, and a cabbage slaw. Bonus: The salsa is versatile, and can keep in the fridge for up to a week.

“Make things ahead and don’t stress on race day,” said Chef Hugh Acheson. “Whether you make the patties for the Luxe Patty Melt or assemble the chili the night before – any cooking you do in advance only adds more time to watch the actual race. If you’re able to tailgate outdoors, don’t forget the salsas and special sauces – which are super portable, and add boldness to any dish!”

Don’t forget to check your local listings to tune into the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13.

For more race day inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NASCAR

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.