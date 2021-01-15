Reser’s Fine Foods to Sponsor Martin Truex Jr. for NASCAR 2021 Cup Series

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Reser’s will be the primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota Camry for races at Dover International Speedway (May 16), Pocono Raceway (June 27), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 18) and Watkins Glen International (August 8), and an associate sponsor on the No. 19 for the balance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Reser’s began their relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013. Since 1950, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of good times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and affordable family meals.

“Reser’s is proud to continue our relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Mark Reser, Reser’s Fine Foods CEO. “Martin Truex Jr. and his team will be great ambassadors for our foods that NASCAR fans enjoy on race day or any day.”

Said Truex: “I’m looking forward to having Reser’s join our team this year. They have been an important partner at Joe Gibbs Racing for a long time and I’m excited to be able to continue that relationship. As I am learning, Reser’s is all about great food and good times. Our goal this year is to give them plenty to cheer about on race days.”

“During the season, we know fans get race-day ready with Reser’s prepared foods, and we’re excited to be a part of their table while they are cheering for the No. 19,” said Teresa Carter, Reser’s Fine Foods Director of Deli Marketing.

About Reser’s

Reser’s is the leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes, and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store, and food service industry. Family owned and operated, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of good times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser’s family of brands include Reser’s American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, and more. With more than 4,500 employees, Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the US, Mexico, and Canada and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit resers.com to learn more.