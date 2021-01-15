How Flower Delivery Services are Growing Their Consumer Bases in 2021

ERIN SWEENEY, Digital Media Solutions Floral January 15, 2021

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and ecommerce floral brands are gearing up for the big day. Giving flowers to a loved one on Valentine’s Day is a time-honored tradition, and in recent years, Valentine’s Day gift giving has expanded with many also buying for their friends, children, parents and other relatives. Successful campaigns by ecommerce floral brands that feature humor, targeted ads and differentiation in product and price can serve as inspiration for this year’s digital advertising push as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Flower Delivery Services Come Into Bloom As Audiences Evolve

Valentine’s Day is the biggest single day for florists and floral purchases in the U.S. and the second most profitable holiday after Christmas/Hanukkah. According to the Society of American Florists, in 2019, 28% of American adults purchased flowers or plants as gifts for Valentine’s Day with more men making purchases (37%) than women (19%). The majority of purchases were for a spouse or significant other. The data shows that men are most likely to purchase for their spouse, but women purchase more for their mothers, friends, children or selves.

