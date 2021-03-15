KING’S HAWAIIAN, NASCAR Bake Multiyear Track Partnership

NASCAR and King’s Hawaiian announced today a multiyear track official partnership that secures the family-owned bakery naming rights to dining areas at four NASCAR-owned facilities – Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Phoenix Raceway.

King’s Hawaiian will work with NASCAR’s track hospitality partner Levy to offer branded and regionally themed menu items at each venue. King’s Hawaiian celebrates the start of its NASCAR partnership March 12-14 during the fifth race weekend of the season at Phoenix Raceway where it will debut both the “King’s Hawaiian Grill at Phoenix Raceway” and the “King’s Hawaiian Food Court at Phoenix Raceway.”

“As King’s Hawaiian makes its first foray into motorsports, we welcome them to the NASCAR family,” said Frank Kelleher, senior vice president and chief sales officer, NASCAR. “Just like our sport, King’s Hawaiian brings people together, and we look forward to collaborating to enhance the fan dining experience at our racetracks.”

The bakery, known for its irresistible breads, was founded in 1950 by Robert R. Tiara, the son of Japanese immigrants, in Hilo, Hawaii. In the more than 70 years since, King’s Hawaiian has grown to serve the entire mainland United States and has expanded internationally.

“We’re excited to partner with NASCAR to share King’s Hawaiian bread with NASCAR’s extremely passionate fanbase,” said Chad Donvito, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of King’s Hawaiian. “NASCAR is an American institution and a great partner to have as we continue to share the taste of Aloha throughout the United States.”

Tune-in to the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About King’s Hawaiian

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit for three generations. A priority for the company is sharing the Aloha Spirit – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com and follow KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.