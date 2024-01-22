Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Celebrates 75 Years of Tradition, Community and Compassion

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a San Antonio-based nationwide company, proudly announces its 75th anniversary celebration, marking this significant milestone with key initiatives that embody the company’s rich history, commitment to tradition, and dedication to community enrichment.

“We are truly grateful to our customers, our suppliers, and our team members for everything they have done to help us reach this significant milestone,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO. “We are able to celebrate this benchmark because we fundamentally never waver on our quality, our culture, or our community.”

Traditional Polish-Style Sausage: A Nod to Heritage and Quality

To honor its 75 years, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats is excited to unveil a change to the name of its iconic smoked sausage, transitioning from “Polish” to “Traditional.” This rebranding reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining the high standards and authentic flavors that have defined Kiolbassa’s legacy for three-quarters of a century. Consumers across the nation can anticipate seeing the updated packaging in their favorite retail and club stores starting late January.

Links of Love Program: Continuing a Legacy of Compassion

Rooted in founder Rufus Kiolbassa’s World War II experiences as a meat salesman, the Links of Love program embodies the company’s longstanding commitment to enriching lives.

“From the beginning, my grandfather created a DNA in our brand that would give back to our community,” said Kiolbassa. “As a company, we are dedicated to continuing his impactful work for generations to come.”

The Links of Love program, initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, carries forward this tradition of compassion.

Bobby’s Legacy: Honoring a Heart of Gold

The company pays tribute to Robert Alfred (Bobby) Kiolbassa, son of founders Rufus and Juanita Kiolbassa, through the “Bobby’s Legacy” program. Bobby, who took charge of the family business at a young age, had a heart of gold and a passion for helping others. Kiolbassa Smoked Meats is proud to continue his legacy by supporting non-profit organizations and fundraising events through this special program.

How “Bobby’s Legacy” Works:

For every two 10 lb. boxes of Traditional polish-style sausage purchased, Kiolbassa will generously donate one box to eligible recipients. Each box contains approximately 50 links. Eligible participants include those hosting charitable events or non-profit fundraisers, military, first responders, schools, and churches.

For more information on the 75th-anniversary, the Traditional polish-style sausage rebranding, or participation in the Links of Love and Bobby’s Legacy programs, please visit www.kiolbassa.com.

About Kiolbassa Smoked Meats: Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, founded in 1949 in San Antonio, Texas, has been a leader in providing high-quality, smoked sausage products to consumers nationwide for 75 years. Committed to tradition, community, and compassion, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to enriching lives through its exceptional products and philanthropic efforts.