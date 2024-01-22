Solarscape XL Pink Jewel is Named All-America Selections National Award Winner

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – PanAmerican Seed is pleased to accept a 2024 All-America Selections National Award for its new Interspecific Impatiens Solarscape® XL Pink Jewel. This variety brings a vivid pink color and larger flowers to gardens of all sizes across North America. Its larger plant habit offers high impact whether in the ground or in containers, and the plant is low maintenance for easy use anywhere gardeners need a pop of tropical color.

The blooms of Pink Jewel have a satiny texture and a shimmery glow. The plant is mounded with a height of 11-13 in./28-33 cm and features an abundance of flowers, which judges noted in their trials evaluations saying this entry “has many more flowers” than its comparative variety.

Other judges gave Solarscape XL Pink Jewel high marks for good-size blooms and overall appearance:

“Spectacular all season, full of blooms with a great habit,” says one judge.

“This entry has an extremely high amount of flowers and the form is perfect in a container,” says another judge.

Trial evaluators also appreciated the “pearlescent sheen” of this plant that “catches the eye from a distance,” one judge noted.

“Solarscape XL Pink Jewel truly is unbeatable when it comes to durability and color impact in today’s gardens, and it’s clear the judges recognized it as a winner, too,” says Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “It makes any outdoor space feel like a vacation oasis without extra care. We’re pleased to accept the All-America Selections designation, and we can’t wait to introduce this winner to shoppers this spring.”

AAS winners receive special promotion and recognition in consumer media through the organization. Be sure to include NEW Solarscape XL Pink Jewel to your spring assortment. Seed is available for immediate sales. Contact your preferred distributor to place an order.

Learn more about the full assortment of PanAmerican Seed Solarscape Interspecific Impatiens series at www.panamseed.com.

About PanAmerican Seed

PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, IL, that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers. Visit www.panamseed.com for more information.

About All-America Selections

Since 1932, All-America Selections (AAS) has promoted new garden seed varieties that pass the test of superior garden performance judged in impartial trials throughout North America. For more information, visit www.all-americaselections.org.