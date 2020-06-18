La Bodega Meat LLC Recalls Beef Products Distributed Without Benefit of Import Re-Inspection

WASHINGTON – La Bodega Meat LLC, a Farmers Branch, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 83,038 pounds of raw beef products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The various raw beef items were imported on June 2 and June 3, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label (PDF Only)]

51.90-lb. boxes containing various cuts of beef, including: “BONELESS RIBEYE ROLL” “FLANK STEAK” “FRESH BONELESS BRISKET” “FRESH EYE OF ROUND” “FRESH FLAP MEAT” “FRESH INSIDE SKIRT” “FRESH OUTSIDE ROUND” “FRESH TOP SIRLOIN” “INSIDE ROUND” “OUTSIDE SKIRT” “PEELED KNUCKLE” “SHOULDER CLOD”



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “ESTABLISHMENT 5” inside the foreign mark of inspection. The boxes also contain shipping marks 0671-20 or 0627-20. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas for food service and retail sales. Product at the retail level will not have any unique identifying labels.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in distributors’, retailers’ and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Distributors in possession of these products are urged not to further distribute them. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jose Torres, Director, La Bodega Meat LLC at (214) 402-4966.