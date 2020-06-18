NFI’s Dish on Fish Wins “Best Blog” Honors in PR Daily’s 2020 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards Program

McLEAN, Va. – The National Fisheries Institute’s Dish on Fish initiative took home yet another impressive award win in the blog category of PR Daily’s 2020 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards, announced this week.

Ragan Communications and PR Daily awards programs celebrate the most-successful campaigns, initiatives and teams in the communication, PR and marketing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications – both internal and external – Ragan recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices in their profession.

“Thank you to Ragan Communications and PR Daily for recognizing NFI’s commitment to seafood education,” said Judy Dashiell, senior vice president of the National Fisheries Institute. “Congratulations to NFI Members and Butin Integrated Communications on this achievement.”

“The strategy behind Dish on Fish is to make seafood approachable,” Dashiell added, “Every blog post includes great seafood recipes and information on the health benefits of seafood in a friendly format. It’s a recipe that works.”

NFI’s seafood education initiative was one of 30+ unique category winners like Cisco, Panda Restaurant Group and AT&T in the awards competition.

“Dish on Fish set itself apart from an outstanding field of entrants. Its work was exceptional and displayed innovative strategies for achieving success. Congratulations. We look forward to your continued success,” said Brendan Gannon, the marketing manager for awards programs at Ragan Communications and PR Daily.

The long-running Dish on Fish campaign, managed in partnership with Butin Integrated Communications, has three major goals: incite purchase intent for seafood throughout the U.S., drive engagement for seafood content online, and generate awareness for the benefits of eating more seafood.

“We are so proud of the NFI for achieving yet another industry accolade for their seafood education initiative,” said Mary Butin, founder and CEO of Butin Integrated Communications. “Over the past several years, we’ve enjoyed partnering with the NFI to help assert the organization’s position as the voice of the American seafood industry through communications excellence and digital best practices.”

Results for Dish on Fish in 2019 were significant. The site generated 410,455 online engagements and the blog drove 207,095 web sessions and 285,127 pageviews. Meanwhile, nearly 174 million impressions were generated from social media and earned media efforts. DishonFish.com also registered 1,300-plus search engine rankings.

To learn more about Dish on Fish, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram pages.

###

About The National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, The NFI’s diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines, which suggests Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week, for longer, healthier lives.

The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment, through the institute’s embrace of the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world’s oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow.

From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, The NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.