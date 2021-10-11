Lab-Grown Meat is Supposed to be Inevitable. The Science Tells a Different Story.

Joe Fassler, The Counter Meat & Poultry October 11, 2021

Paul Wood didn’t buy it.

For years, the former pharmaceutical industry executive watched from the sidelines as biotech startups raked in venture capital, making bold pronouncements about the future of meat. He was fascinated by their central contention: the idea that one day, soon, humans will no longer need to raise livestock to enjoy animal protein. We’ll be able to grow meat in giant, stainless-steel bioreactors—and enough of it to feed the world. These advancements in technology, the pitch went, would fundamentally change the way human societies interact with the planet, making the care, slaughter, and processing of billions of farm animals the relic of a barbaric past.

It’s a digital-era narrative we’ve come to accept, even expect: Powerful new tools will allow companies to rethink everything, untethering us from systems we’d previously taken for granted. Countless news articles have suggested that a paradigm shift driven by cultured meat is inevitable, even imminent. But Wood wasn’t convinced. For him, the idea of growing animal protein was old news, no matter how science-fictional it sounded. Drug companies have used a similar process for decades, a fact Wood knew because he’d overseen that work himself.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Counter

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Cell-Based/Cultured Meat, Poultry and Seafood Makers Form Coalition

Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation Meat & Poultry, Seafood August 30, 2019

Five cutting-edge food companies who are looking to bring cell-based/cultured meat, poultry and seafood to restaurants and retail shelves in the United States announced today they have formed the Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation (AMPS Innovation), a coalition focused on educating consumers and stakeholders about their new industry and advocating for a clear path to market for their products.

Meat & Poultry

Eat Just Follows Regulatory Approval With Historic, First-Ever Sale of Cultured Meat

Eat Just Meat & Poultry December 21, 2020

Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today announced that on the heels of its historic regulatory approval for cultured chicken, it has made the first commercial sale of meat created directly from animal cells for human consumption to 1880, an establishment founded to inspire conversations that change the world.