Modern Meat Reports Progress On Production In Expectation Of New Orders

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (“Modern Foods”) or (the “Company”), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report that Modern Meat Inc., (“Modern Meat”), a portfolio company of Modern Plant-Based Foods, has made significant positive progress on expanding production capabilities with a copacker in Saskatchewan. The management team has completed initial testing on prototypes and aims to move forward with initial production runs in the next few months. This improvement to production capacities will allow Modern Meat to sufficiently supply its Modern Seafood products to larger-scale restaurants and retailers. The Company expects to see increased demand due to the competition in the plant-based industry beginning to shrink.

The Company has been in the research and development phase with the co-packer for several months to ensure the facility is able to produce the quality and requirements for the Modern products, specifically for innovative items in the portfolio such as its Modern Crab Cake. “We have arguably some of the best quality/complex plant-based meat analogues on the market and remain steadfast to our commitment on quality standards.” states Avtar Dhaliwal, CEO of Modern Plant-based Foods. The Modern Meat portfolio consists of high-quality artisanal plant-based protein based “meat” products. The production process is integral to developing the Company’s recipes to a sufficient standard. Mr. Dhaliwal continues: “We are now seeing a major shift as many plant-based companies begin to deviate from their initial trajectory. We are here to stay. I am pleased to report the progress we have made with this new copacker as completion of the project will allow us to expand further into the global plant-based fish market and supply high quality products to large scale outlets.”

The global plant-based fish market is projected to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 28% from 2021 to 2031, to top a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by 2031.1 Currently, this is a gap in the food industry that companies can fill since plant-based seafood only makes up $9.5 million (1%) of the total plant-based meat dollar sales.2 Modern Meat has developed a proprietary vegan “seafood” recipe using whole real ingredients without the use of gluten, GMO’s or any animal products which is currently being produced into a Crab Cake format. The Company is still in discussion over particulars of the formats which will be launched in addition to the current Crab Cake offering.

The partnered co-packing facility is a leader in innovation for the plant-based food industry having worked with fortune 500 companies experiencing proven success with their development and production processes. The facility is segregated into two locations having an innovation centre and a pilot processing plant. Having received its certifications for CFIA, Halal, Organic, and HACCP, the Company has found the partner successfully meets the criteria for Food Quality standards. The facility also allows access to additional services including nutritional labelling, packaging evaluation, shelf-life testing, and product formulation.

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks.

