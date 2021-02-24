Mosa Meat Completes $85M Series B Investment Round

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands — Mosa Meat, the European food technology company that introduced the world’s first cultivated beef hamburger in 2013, announced the third and last closing of its Series B funding. This third closing of $10m brings the total raised in the round to $85m.

Investors in this last closing include new and existing investors like Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, and Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com. The funding brings together leading global investors with a wealth of knowledge which will help Mosa Meat scale up real beef production in a sustainable and safe way.

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with existing partners, and welcome new partners in this round,” said Maarten Bosch, CEO of Mosa Meat. “The closing of Series B funding brings us one step closer to our mission to develop a cleaner, kinder way of making real beef. Our partners bring immense strategic capabilities and expertise, and share our strong commitment to increasing the sustainability of our global food system”.

Mosa Meat will use the funds to extend its current pilot production facility at its home in Maastricht, develop an industrial-sized production line, expand its team, and introduce delicious cultivated beef to consumers.

Nutreco CEO Rob Koremans says, “I am delighted that Mosa Meat has reached its next milestone toward large scale production of real meat. Nutreco is invested in its mission of Feeding the Future, which will require protein production from traditional and alternative protein production methods. Our partnership in Mosa Meat is an important part of our strategy to help to meet the growing demand for high quality protein.”

The Series B funding round is led by Luxembourg-based Blue Horizon Ventures, the food technology fund that aims to support and promote a positive global impact on the environment, human health, and animal welfare. Mosa Meat welcomes this strong group of mission-aligned investors after its successful Series A funding in 2018, which was led by M Ventures and Bell Food Group.



ABOUT MOSA MEAT

Mosa Meat is a Netherlands-based food technology company pioneering a cleaner, kinder way of making real beef. The team introduced the world’s first cultivated beef hamburger in 2013, by growing it directly from cow cells. Founded in 2016, Mosa Meat is now scaling up production of the same beef that people love, but that’s kinder to animals, better for the environment, and safer to eat. A diverse and growing team of food-loving problem-solvers, they are united in their mission to fundamentally reshape the global food system.

www.mosameat.com.

ABOUT BLUE HORIZON VENTURES

Blue Horizon Ventures was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs and investors Roger Lienhard and Michael Kleindl with €183M assets under management. The fund aims to support the movement towards a more sustainable food system through innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. It puts special focus on plant-based, cultured meat, synthetic biology, and sustainability. The underlying mission of the fund is to promote a positive global impact on the environment, human health and animal welfare. One of its requirements is that all its portfolio companies contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 set by the UN General Assembly.

www.bluehorizonventures.com.

ABOUT NUTRECO

Every day, Nutreco’s 12,100 dedicated employees in more than 37 countries across the globe relentlessly pursue our mission of Feeding the Future in a way that ensures sustainability is front and centre in all we do. Our solutions go beyond nutrition – we provide best-in-class advice and technology to help our customers produce more food, in a sustainable way, to feed our growing population. With over 100 years of experience, Nutreco is a global leader in animal nutrition through our Trouw Nutrition division, and in aqua feed through our Skretting division. Our NuFrontiers team works to identify, develop and invest in next-generation breakthrough innovations throughout the value chain. In 2019, Nutreco had net revenues of €6.4 billion. The company is a subsidiary of SHV Holdings N.V., a family-owned multinational with net sales of €19.2 billion in 2019.