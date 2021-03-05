Nathan’s Famous Continues International Expansion in North America and Beyond

NEW YORK- Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, today announces the expansion of their products to Mexico City, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The brand will also introduce its new virtual kitchen concept, Wings of New York, in all locations, with the exception of Brazil. Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York will be available in a multitude of ways, including brick and mortar locations, ghost kitchens or retail, depending on the market.

“This is an exciting time for Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York,” said James Walker, SVP, Restaurants. “We are embarking on a new chapter in our company as we continue to grow the brand’s presence all across the globe. In some areas, new locations will build upon a current customer base, while other locations will be the first time consumers can experience the true flavor of New York and we look forward to the opportunity to reach these new customers.”

Nathan’s and Wings of New York expansion includes the following countries:

Mexico – Through its partnership with VIRKO, Nathan’s Famous will open two locations in Mexico City by the end of March. The brand has plans for a total of four locations, including Wings of New York.

Canada – Nathan’s Famous continues its partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands to bring six locations in Toronto and Alberta by this Spring, with a total of 10 locations across both brands.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore – Through a partnership with Intelligent Kitchens, Nathan’s Famous will bring both its flagship brand and Wings of New York to the three countries, with plans to open more than three locations starting in February.

Brazil – Nathan’s Famous Brazil will begin to offer Nathan’s Famous products through retail and foodservice in late April via three to five kiosks, with the possibility of Ghost Kitchens across San Paulo in 2021.

This continued expansion through brick-and-mortar stores, ghost kitchens and retail makes Nathan’s Famous available in 16 countries around the world. The Nathan’s Famous menu will include the brand’s signature hot dogs and crinkle cut fries, as well as premium beef burgers, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, premium milkshakes and much more. The Wings of New York menu will include tenders a la carte, wings and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles.

To learn more about Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com.

To learn more about Wings of New York, visit www.wingsofnewyork.com

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.