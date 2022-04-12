Nathan’s Famous to Pilot With Let us Nudge in 15 Locations Throughout the U.S.

JERICHO, N.Y.-Nathan’s Famous, the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces its partnership with Let us Nudge, an emergent restaurant technology solution that provides table seating efficiencies during both busy and slow times. We expect the Let us Nudge technology will enable Nathan’s to increase sales through campaign management and targeted coupons at 15 Nathan’s Famous locations throughout the country with the Nudge@Home platform.

“At Nathan’s Famous, we are always seeking partners with innovative technology that enables us to offer our customers and franchisees the best experience possible,” states Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “We are excited to move forward with the pilot program with Let us Nudge. This program will not only incentivize our guests to visit our restaurants via targeted, ‘smart’ couponing, but importantly we will gain valuable analytics on guest preferences.”

Let us Nudge, whose current roster of restaurant partners includes large franchise chains, fine-dining and small family-owned restaurants, provides restaurants with two types of technology. The first is a table turnover technology that helps shape customer behavior by optimizing restaurant traffic and frequency, gently nudging customers during busy times to aid in table turnover with incentives. The Nudge@Home platform allows restaurants to offer incentives to help fill tables during slow times.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous, an iconic brand synonymous with American tradition and the flavor of New York,” said Rehan Khanzada, Founder of Let us Nudge. “We feel our partnership with Nathan’s Famous, through our Nudge@Home platform, will help other quick-service restaurants shape customer behavior, by optimizing restaurant traffic and frequency, increasing customer satisfaction, and building customer loyalty.”

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 17 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Let us Nudge

Let us Nudge is a patent-pending, emergent technology solution that provides table seating efficiencies during both busy and slow times. Our table turnover technology helps shape customer behavior by optimizing restaurant traffic and frequency, increasing customer satisfaction, and building customer loyalty through our additional Nudge@Home platform. The technology allows restaurants to offer incentives via secure, seamless, and subtle nudges to help turn tables during busy times and or fill tables / bring in customers for incentives during slow times. Let us Nudge works for all FSR, QSR, family-owned, casual-chain, fine-dining restaurants, indoor or outdoor seating, 365-24-7. With nothing to purchase, no hardware, and no setup fees. For additional information, please visit www.letusnudge.com and social media pages –Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

