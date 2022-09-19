PA Beef Council Welcomes New Staff Member

Bedford, PA – The PA Beef Council (PBC) is pleased to welcome Hannah Zundel as the Director of Producer Education and Engagement to the PBC staff.

Zundel holds a B.S. in Animal Science and MBA in Business Administration and Marketing from Delaware Valley University. Hannah, along with her husband, Bryce and two sons, Braxton and Wesley, reside on the family farm raising hay and cattle in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

She has prior experience in various sectors of agriculture. Originally from Pennsylvania, Hannah moved to Nebraska where she worked with large swine and crop producers. As she transitioned back to Pennsylvania, she worked as a National Sales Director and Trainer serving the Ag Community in leadership training and developmental work.

After relocating back to Western Pennsylvania, Hannah assisted farmers in Western Pennsylvania with business decisions and tax completion with Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. She is looking forward to getting back to her roots by directly serving producers and consumers alike.

The BQA program is a cornerstone program for PBC and producers across the commonwealth. Zundel will coordinate educational efforts and programming for certified producers along with guiding industry relation efforts to support cross communication between producers and our consumers at large.

Emma Foster, previous BQA Coordinator, will transition to the Director of Marketing and Communications with the PBC.

Media Contact: Emma Foster, Director of Marketing & Communications, efosterpabeef.org

