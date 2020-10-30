Pac-12 and Pacific Seafood Announce Multi-Year Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 announced a multi-year partnership with Pacific Seafood, a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. One of the largest seafood companies in the country, Pacific Seafood will now serve as the Official Meat and Seafood Provider of the Pac-12 Conference. The partnership begins with the upcoming 2020 season and will see Pacific Seafood involved as an official partner of the 2020 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, as well as the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life.

“As a company founded and operated here on the West Coast, we are excited to officially welcome Pacific Seafood into the Pac-12 family and look forward to growing this partnership together in the years to come,” said Steve Tseng, executive vice president of sales for Pac-12 Networks.

Founded and operated in the state of Oregon, Pacific Seafood will also receive event signage rights to the Pac-12 Football Championship Game and Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as marketing rights across Pac-12 Networks digital platforms. In addition, as a company intently focused on environmental sustainability, Pacific Seafood will also serve as official partner of Pac-12 Team Green, the Conference’s sustainability platform.

Bill Hueffner, vice president of marketing and development for Pacific Seafood, added: “Pacific Seafood is all about bringing people together, whether it’s to cheer for our favorite team or enjoy a delicious meal. This is one of many reasons why this partnership is a natural fit and why we are excited to keep fans energized and fired up the best way we know how, with the freshest meat and seafood on the planet. In addition, Pacific Seafood’s commitment to reducing our environmental footprint aligns perfectly with the outstanding work being done by universities across the Pac-12. We are proud to partner with a community that is focused on the health and well-being of those they serve. Sustainably and responsibly sourced, our seafood and meats help maintain healthy lifestyles and maximize performance through a high-quality fuel source.”

With today’s announcement, Pacific Seafood joins a number of leading brands and current partners of the Pac-12, including 76®, Dr Pepper, Gatorade, New York Life, GEICO, PrimeSport, Redbox, TicketSmarter and Unifi.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12 Conference has a tradition as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 54 of the last 60 years, with 529 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities – the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference’s programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to Pac-12.com/conference.

About Pacific Seafood

Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood has operations from Nikiski, Alaska to Santiago, Chile, encompassing harvesting/fishing, aquaculture, processing, and distribution, to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Oregon. Learn more about the company, where to find our products, or to order products direct to your door at PacificSeafood.com.