Pacific Seafood Promotes Traci Chidester to Assistant General Manager of Pacific Seafood Clackamas

Clackamas, Ore. – Pacific Seafood, provider of the healthiest protein on the planet, announced today that Traci Chidester has been promoted from Retail Sales Manager to Assistant General Manager of Pacific Seafood Clackamas. Chidester will now partner with the existing Clackamas leadership team in overseeing both sales and operations. She is excited to focus on talent development and growing product offerings to meet the changing demands of customers in our new normal.

“Our customers’ needs are changing, and rapidly,” said Chidester. “I’m looking forward to working with our team to find new avenues to best meet these demands for our customers such as increasing our value-added offerings.”

A veteran of the protein industry, Chidester began her career at US Foods where she oversaw national accounts before joining Smithfield as their Regional Sales Manager. At Pacific Seafood, Chidester has garnered a reputation for successfully handling the company’s most complex accounts through the several roles she has held including sales for foodservice and retail key accounts and as a district sales manager. Chidester recently completed her Master of Business Administration from Corban University in Salem, OR.

“Traci’s passion for Pacific Seafood and our industry goes much deeper than just the business. She represents what it means to be a servant leader with our people and our customers,” said James Miller, General Manager of Pacific Seafood Clackamas. “She has not only taken on every challenge asked of her, but she has proven success in achieving sustainable results that we as a company will build momentum on for the future.”

About Pacific Seafood Group: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., and is the Official Meat and Seafood Provider of the Pac-12 Conference. Learn more and order products direct to your door at PacificSeafood.com.