Perdue Farms and Draper Valley Farms Support Skagit Food Distribution Center in Mount Vernon, Wash.

Salisbury, Md. — As part of a commitment to help its food insecure neighbors, Perdue Farms has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Community Action of Skagit County in Mount Vernon, Wash., through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

Perdue Farms is the parent company of Draper Valley Farms in Mount Vernon, home to local brands DRAPER VALLEY FARMS®, ROXY® The Organic Chicken and RANGER® The Free Range Chicken.

The grant supports Community Action’s Skagit Food Distribution Center (SFDC), the centralized distributor of bulk items and fresh food in Skagit, Island, and Snohomish counties in Washington. The center supports 19 food banks and hot meal programs and accounts for up to 80 percent of the items available at local food banks. The program serves 27,500 people monthly.

“Food insecurity affects our region’s most under-resourced populations, including individuals and families facing economic vulnerability, those living within food deserts, and older adults living in isolated areas of rural eastern Skagit County,” said Bill Henkel, Community Action’s executive director.

“Funding from the Perdue Foundation will support the operations of the SFDC as it works toward its goal of providing more fresh and nutritious food to community members … through our region’s food banks and hot meal programs,” Henkel said.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said Skagit Food Distribution Center provides a vital service.

“The center helps older adults and families with children and many others in need,” she said. “The Perdue Foundation is happy to support its programs.”

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.