Perdue Farms Named One of The Best Private Companies to Work For

Fourth-Generation, Family-Owned Company Recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Rankings

Salisbury, MD – Perdue Farms has been recognized as one of the best private companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report. The company is the only poultry company included on the list and one of three agriculture companies.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from U.S. News & World Report. It reflects our long-standing commitment to our current and future associates to create a workplace where they can grow and thrive at all career stages,” said Julie Katigan, Chief Human Resources Officer at Perdue Farms. “At Perdue Farms, our associates are our greatest asset; and we are continuously building on our already strong culture that empowers our teams to unlock their full potential.”

The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list reviews privately owned companies and nonprofit organizations with at least 5,000 employees across 18 industries. Only approximately 25% of the companies reviewed made the list.

Perdue’s inclusion in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list marks its second workplace award since the beginning in 2024. In March, Perdue Farms was recognized as one of America’s greatest workplaces for job starters by Newsweek.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.