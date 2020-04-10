Prairie Fresh Supports Operation BBQ Relief’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts With Pork Donation

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. — Prairie Fresh® pork announced today it has donated more than 210,000 servings of meat to Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) to support its deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 23, Operation BBQ Relief has been deployed in the Kansas City Metro to provide hot BBQ meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial deployment has provided meals daily to healthcare workers, first responders and the homeless and veteran population in Kansas City, Mo., and surrounding cities. As shelter orders are put in place throughout the country, Operation BBQ Relief plans to support other areas in the country that need assistance.



“We commend Operation BBQ Relief for their efforts to share the healing power of BBQ during this time of uncertainty for so many in our country. Our hearts ache for everyone affected by COVID-19. We are grateful Operation BBQ Relief fired up their smokers to feed health care professionals and other first responders on the front line battling this virus as well as feed those who are food insecure during these unprecedented times,” says David Eaheart, senior director of communications and brand marketing for Prairie Fresh and Seaboard Foods. “We encourage others to join Prairie Fresh in supporting Operation BBQ Relief. No donation amount is too small to make a big difference.”



Operation BBQ Relief is equipped to provide the healing power of BBQ while staying within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as it deploys.



Make donations to OBR by:



GoFundMe campaign: https://tinyurl.com/2020obr

Online: www.obr.org

Mail: PO Box 3825, Shawnee, KS 66203

Text: Text DONATE to 41444

About Operation BBQ Relief

Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, MO. Competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a thirteen-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 3 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and service men and women.

For more information, visit www.obr.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @opbbqrelief

About Prairie Fresh Pork

Prairie Fresh® is the brand of a uniquely connected food system that relentlessly seeks a better way to produce wholesome pork by purposely connecting every step between its farms and family tables around the world. This commitment ensures the well-being of the animals, the environment, employees and the communities they call home. Sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods, Prairie Fresh is the official pork supplier to Operation BBQ Relief. Since 2015, Prairie Fresh has donated more than 2 million servings of pork to the organization. Follow Prairie Fresh on Facebook and Instagram @PrairieFresh.