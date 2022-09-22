Oklahoma Pork Council Partner Donates Ham to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for Hunger Action Month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Seaboard Foods, in partnership with the Oklahoma Pork Council and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, has donated 2,150 pounds of ham to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to raise awareness of Hunger Action Month. The donation will provide more than 11,000 servings of ham.

“With pig farms and a pork processing plant in Oklahoma, we’re glad to partner with the Oklahoma Pork Council to donate hams to the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank for Hunger Action Month,” said Peter Brown, Seaboard Foods CEO. “We’re hopeful these hams will provide a good source of protein for our Oklahoma neighbors facing food insecurity.”

Hunger Action Month is held each September as members of the Feeding America network of food banks across the country mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger. The campaign brings attention to the reality of food insecurity in the United States and promotes ways for people to get involved in the movement to help end hunger.

“The agricultural community is no stranger to the toll rising food costs can take on individuals and families,” said Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture. “The generous donation made by Seaboard Foods will allow many Oklahoma families facing food insecurity to keep nutritious protein on their tables. I commend Seaboard Foods for their generosity and continued dedication to providing Oklahoma and the rest of the world with a delicious and healthy protein.”

The donation will be made available to the Regional Food Bank’s network of partners in 53 counties across central and western Oklahoma.

“We are so grateful to have the support of pork farmers and producers across central and western Oklahoma,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “This donation will help provide much needed protein to Oklahoma families living with hunger.”

Oklahoma Pork Council Executive Director Kylee Deniz said Oklahoma pork producers care first about their communities and the need to address food insecurity in our state.

“We appreciate the collaboration between the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Seaboard Foods and the Regional Food Bank to offer a premium protein source to Oklahomans during Hunger Action Month.”

Learn more about the Regional Food Bank and the fight against hunger in Oklahoma by visiting rfbo.org.

###

About Seaboard Foods

Seaboard Foods, an American-owned pork producer, works to bring excellence to the table by connecting every step from the farm to tables across the world to produce Prairie Fresh® pork. Operating in five states and employing more than 5,000 employees, Seaboard Foods’ commitment to creating the most sought-after pork for its diverse global customers ensures the well-being of its animals, the environment, employees, customers and the communities they call home. Headquartered in Merriam, Kan., products are sold domestically and internationally under the Prairie Fresh® and Seaboard Farms® brands. For more information, visit seaboardfoods.com.

About the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where no one goes hungry. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest domestic hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community- based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.