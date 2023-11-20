Skyline Provisions, Inc. Recalls Raw Ground Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON – Skyline Provisions, Inc., a Harvey, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with a foreign object, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The raw ground beef items were produced and packed on Aug. 19, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19” with “ITEM # 000248” printed on the label.

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25” with “ITEM # 000293” printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Edward Gricus, General Manager, Skyline Provisions, Inc., at 630-493-9900 or edwardg@iit-sourcetech.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.