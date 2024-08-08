Sustainable Beef: Global Members Meet to Demonstrate Progress

A global organization with members in 24 countries, responsible for almost two thirds of cross-border beef trade world-wide, will meet in Uruguay the end of September to discuss what pundits say is not possible: Sustainable Beef.

Presented by the international non-profit organization, Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB), this sixth Global Conference on Sustainable Beef will bring together leadership in the beef value chain who will report on measurable improvements in sustainability, with panel discussions and expert testimony to advance Proof Positive that sustainable beef is possible and in fact, real.

The industry continues to advance sustainability practices to expand its processes in ways that will target sustainability goals on climate, animal health and welfare, nature positive production and social impacts, both privately and through alignment with GRSB’s Global Goals.

“Farmers and ranchers are caretakers of the land, animals, environment, people and communities around the world, and have continually adopted new and improved practices for many generations.

“As a rancher myself, I look forward to the opportunity to discuss the progress on global goals and opportunities with our diverse beef sustainability community that have come together through the GRSB,” says Bob Lowe, President of GRSB and beef producer from western Canada.

Prominent speakers making their way to Uruguay’s island city of Punta del Este include Dr. Mark Lyons, President and CEO of Alltech, who will give the Global Conference Keynote Address. Alltech cites that it “works with farmers to feed the world, raise healthy animals and plants and protect the environment.”

Alltech will premiere its newest film documentary, World Without Cows, at the Global Conference on September 30th. A short trailer of the film can be viewed HERE.

Fernanda Hoe, General Manager of Elanco Brasil will give the Capstone Address at the end of the last session. Elanco in Latin America and the US are focused on developing innovative solutions to support all people who raise and care for animals.

Session topics will include:

Calculating Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Livestock and Pathways for Region-Specific Emissions Reductions

Technology and Audits Matter – But People Make the Difference!

Nature Positive Production: Protecting Ecosystems

Building Better Beef Supply Chains

Communicating Success Stories in Global Beef Sustainability

Regional Perspective on Cattle Production

Data & Innovation Driving Sustainability

International Advocacy

In addition to members of GRSB who arefarmers, ranchers, suppliers, processors and retailers, researchers, environmental organizations, policymakers, regulators, and investors, GRSB has also fostered regional and national roundtables throughout Latin America, North America, Europe and the Pacific. GRSB counts thirteen organizations for Sustainable Beef with their own rolls of local members broadening the reach and influence in the global industry.

The Roundtables will hold a meeting at the Global Conference on the pre-general session day, September 30th, to discuss their progress and challenges in realizing their common goals.

For people all over the world, beef is part of a vital food system. It is a livelihood for farmers, ranchers, families, and communities in all nations.

The world relies on beef and the industry relies on a healthy world to produce it.

About The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB)

GRSB is a worldwide network of the people and organizations powering progress in sustainable beef. GRSB sets ambitious goals, champions best practices, facilitates the exchange of knowledge, and fosters a collaborative approach.

Our aim is a more environmentally responsible, more economically resilient, and more socially beneficial beef industry.

About The Global Conference on Sustainable Beef:

GRSB presents their bi-annual Global Conference on Sustainable Beef to provide an opportunity to come together in person to forge cooperation, relationships and leadership, so the industry can thrive while meeting the world’s demands for sustainable beef.