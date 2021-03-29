Sustainable Beef, LLC Looks to Build Beef Plant in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – North Platte’s economy is in the process of expanding. A new meat processing plant could break ground as early as this fall, creating nearly 900 jobs.

Sustainable Beef, LLC made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The plan is to build the 300,000 square foot plant on an empty lagoon near Newberry and Golden Road. The plant is expected to employ 875 people with an average salary of around $50,000 annually. The plant anticipates to draw employees who live within a 60-mile radius.

